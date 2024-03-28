International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

THM stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Tower Hill Mines

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.