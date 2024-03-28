International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
THM stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42.
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
