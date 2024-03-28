iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE IPW opened at $0.55 on Friday. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the period. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

