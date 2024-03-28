iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IPW opened at $0.55 on Friday. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
