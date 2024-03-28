Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. Kaman has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after buying an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Kaman by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,158,000 after buying an additional 60,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

