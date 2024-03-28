LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 3,152 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 2.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,311,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,940,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.61. 594,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

