Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $904,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $144.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.29.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

