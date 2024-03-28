London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider David Schwimmer Sells 11,999 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($121.88), for a total transaction of £1,157,183.56 ($1,462,382.86).

David Schwimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($116.86), for a total transaction of £421,940.61 ($533,224.58).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,516 ($120.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,096.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,816.33. The company has a market cap of £49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,891.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,706 ($97.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,696 ($122.53).

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £100.44 ($126.93).

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.