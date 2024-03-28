London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider David Schwimmer Sells 11,999 Shares

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($121.88), for a total transaction of £1,157,183.56 ($1,462,382.86).

David Schwimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 7th, David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($116.86), for a total transaction of £421,940.61 ($533,224.58).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,516 ($120.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,096.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,816.33. The company has a market cap of £49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,891.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,706 ($97.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,696 ($122.53).

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £100.44 ($126.93).

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.