Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $117.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MASI

Masimo Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $144.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Masimo by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 224.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.