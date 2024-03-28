MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $353.71 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

