MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI opened at $557.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.61. MSCI has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

