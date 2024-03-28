NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

