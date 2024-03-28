Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.20.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

OXM stock opened at $112.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $112.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 717.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 328,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,512,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.