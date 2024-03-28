PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of PJT opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

