Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:URI opened at $720.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $660.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

