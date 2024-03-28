Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMFree Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of XM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

