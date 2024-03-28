Robert W. Baird Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $150.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.10.

GDDY stock opened at $122.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $122.83.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,115 shares of company stock worth $13,457,935. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

