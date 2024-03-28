Southland (SLND) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Southland to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.81% 6.34% 2.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southland and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion -$19.25 million -13.14 Southland Competitors $19.57 billion $725.52 million 25.33

Analyst Ratings

Southland’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Southland and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 47 482 760 18 2.57

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southland rivals beat Southland on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

