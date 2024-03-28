StockNews.com Downgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Sell

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

DHC opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $579.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

