StockNews.com Downgrades WEX (NYSE:WEX) to Hold

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $233.87 on Tuesday. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $239.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. On average, analysts expect that WEX will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $288,245.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

