Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares to Split on Monday, April 1st

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Shares of Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMFFree Report) are going to split on Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Shares of SZKMF opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $48.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

