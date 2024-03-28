Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. Thales has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $34.88.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

