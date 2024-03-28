Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thales Price Performance
Shares of THLLY stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. Thales has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $34.88.
About Thales
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thales
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.