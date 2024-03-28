The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

