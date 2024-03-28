Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.28. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

