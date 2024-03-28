Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE TRT opened at $6.33 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.95.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
