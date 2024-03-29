10,000 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $481,016,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,098 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.17. 1,550,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,830. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

