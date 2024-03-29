1,611 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,281 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.90.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

