1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. 835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOW. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 435,031 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.