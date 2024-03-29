1,962 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $119.41. 339,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,966. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.22%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

