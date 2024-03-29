2,445 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 67.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after acquiring an additional 689,173 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.86. 2,564,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,773. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

