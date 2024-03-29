36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

36Kr Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,915. 36Kr has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of 36Kr worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

