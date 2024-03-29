4,641 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,641 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,468,000 after buying an additional 745,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $32,647.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.40. 1,959,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,873. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.