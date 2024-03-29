AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.14

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 34923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLVLY shares. BNP Paribas lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AB Volvo (publ) Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.50. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.
About AB Volvo (publ)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.
