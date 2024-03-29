ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen Sells 5,563 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABM

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,141,000 after buying an additional 66,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.