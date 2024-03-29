ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Shares Down 1.9%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €1.98 ($2.15) and last traded at €2.02 ($2.20). Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.06 ($2.24).

ad pepper media International Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.24.

About ad pepper media International

ad pepper media International N.V., an investment holding company, engages in the development of performance marketing solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: ad pepper, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper segment operates iLead, a lead generation platform, that helps in acquisition of client data free from financial risk; iSense, a targeting platform, that helps in delivering the right message to the right person in the right place at the right time; Mailpepper, an email marketing platform; and provides performance display online advertising solution.

