Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $504.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.55 and a 200-day moving average of $571.10. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

