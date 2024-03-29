Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Sells 418 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.33. 100,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,039. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.22). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $417.54 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALG. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

