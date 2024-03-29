Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 29th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Alfa Price Performance
Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.
Alfa Company Profile
