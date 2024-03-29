Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 29th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alfa Price Performance

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

