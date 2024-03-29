Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider John Kent Walker Sells 12,084 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 20th, John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.26. 21,105,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,074,252. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $139.39.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

