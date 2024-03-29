Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Trading Down 3.4%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 32,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 84,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alpine 4 in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alpine 4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alpine 4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine 4 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alpine 4 by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

