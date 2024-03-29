Alterity Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $383.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.47 and a 200 day moving average of $334.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.76.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

