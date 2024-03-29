Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Up 47.5% in March

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the February 29th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Alterity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATHE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 68,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,953. Alterity Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

