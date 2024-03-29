American Lithium (CVE:LI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 370393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on American Lithium from C$8.40 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.29.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

