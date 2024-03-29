Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,831.40 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00076652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00024985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001492 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

