Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.23. 5,750,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.90. The company has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

