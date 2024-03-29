Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Down 3.5%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 913,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,159,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.06.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,163 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $7,241,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 423,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 637,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 504,610 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.