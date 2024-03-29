Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $52.54 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $139.00 million and approximately $52.54 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00076257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00024687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001487 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.