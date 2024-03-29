Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 863,100 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Price Performance

ASTI remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Friday. 197,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,899. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

