ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 80.6% in March

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,000 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the February 29th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,210.0 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
ASMPT stock remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $11.15.
About ASMPT
