ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 80.6% in March

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,000 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the February 29th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,210.0 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

ASMPT stock remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Get ASMPT alerts:

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.