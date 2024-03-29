ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 29th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 110,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

