Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in March

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,441,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 29th total of 5,928,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of ATHOF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 191,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,930. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

