Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in March

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,441,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 29th total of 5,928,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
Shares of ATHOF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 191,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,930. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.06.
About Athabasca Oil
