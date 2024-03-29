Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.61

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 946292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Northland Securities raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.